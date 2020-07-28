Left Menu
'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

New York's governor says he is "appalled" by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations." "We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health," reads the governor's Monday night tweet.

The Saturday night concert — called "Safe & Sound" — was billed as a charity drive-in show where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band also performed. Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage.

The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 meters). The governor's criticism comes as he argues local governments largely in downstate New York have failed to enforce social distancing and mask rules.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker chided Schneiderman in a Monday letter and questioned how Southampton could have issued a permit for an event that posed a public health threat. Schneiderman and the concert's organizers, In the Know Experiences, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment by email and phone Tuesday.

