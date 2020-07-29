Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucy Hale to lead survival thriller 'Borrego'

The movie will be directed by Jesse Harris from his own script and also feature "Good Doctor" actor Nicholas Gonzalez, according to The Hollywood Reporter Hale, 31, will essay the role of a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:04 IST
Lucy Hale to lead survival thriller 'Borrego'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Riverdale" star Lucy Hale will topline the upcoming survival thriller film "Borrego". The movie will be directed by Jesse Harris from his own script and also feature "Good Doctor" actor Nicholas Gonzalez, according to The Hollywood Reporter Hale, 31, will essay the role of a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. While out on research, she comes to the aid of a downed plane only to find herself taken captive by an inexperienced drug mule who forces her to lead a trek across the sweltering desert to his drop.

Local sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt as his rebellious daughter sets out to find the missing botanist, all the while being pursued by a local drug receiver. The film's cast also includes actor Leynar Gomez, Jorge A. Jimenez and Olivia Trujillo.

Harris will produce the movie along with Black Magic's Greg Lauritano and Tucci & Company's Damiano and Tiziano Tucci..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate content

Turkeys parliament passed a government-backed law regulating social media on Wednesday, that critics said will increase censorship and help authorities silence dissent. President Tayyip Erdogans ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an...

Indore: COVID-19 patients complain of loss of smell, taste

An increasing number of patients coming to a key COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradeshs Indore are complaining of losing their sense of smell and taste, a doctor has said. A government official also said that around 50 per cent of COVID-19 pa...

Tatis, Myers lift Padres past Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers hit early home runs Tuesday night and the San Diego Padres held on to spoil the San Francisco Giants home opener with a 5-3 victory to start a three-game series. Zach Davies 1-0 limited the Giants to two ear...

Cricket- Jason Holder wants England to reciprocate with Windies tour

West Indies captain Jason Holder says he hopes England will reciprocate his teams visit during the COVID-19 pandemic and tour the Caribbean later this year. Englands board had projected losses of up to 491 million if no cricket could be pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020