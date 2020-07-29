Left Menu
Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix's The Girls I've Been'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown will play the lead in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Tess Sharpe's novel "The Girls I've Been". Jason Bateman, who scored an Emmy nod for best actor for his Netflix series "Ozark" , will produce the feature film through his Aggregate Films Banner along with his partner Michael Costigan, reported Deadline.

Sharpe's novel, which will be published by Penguin Random House in 2021, has been touted as a twisty and exhilarating thriller. It follows a con artist, Nora, who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.

The novel was brought in by Aggregate Films' Tracey Nyberg and falls under the banner's overall deal with Netflix. Brown will also produce through her PCMA Productions banner. The actor will next star in "Enola Holmes" , which also features Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The film, which hails from Legendary, was recently picked by Netflix for distribution.

