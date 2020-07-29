Gemma Chan sees a 'definite shift' in Hollywood

Actor Gemma Chan says there has been a "definite shift" in Hollywood as more filmmakers are opting for colour-blind casting these days. In an interview with Radio Times, the "Captain Marvel" star said it makes her happy that a South Asian-origin actor like Dev Patel can play David Copperfield, a white character, in a movie.

"I've been working as an actor for 13 years and there's a definite shift in what I'm being put up for now. "I recently saw 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' and the casting was incredible. There's a way to go, but I'm seeing definite improvement," Chan said.

The 37-year-old actor further said that the industry's attitude towards women has also changed as they have "far more options" now. "There have been improvements over the past few years. But for a long time, the perception was that programmes like this were just for women. "The pressures women face had been something I'd been talking to my girlfriends about for a while. Women have far more options than they used to – there's a chance to work and have a family, but also an expectation that you can have it all," Chan added.

The actor will next star in Marvel Studios' tentpole "The Eternal", alongside the likes of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry and Kumail Nanjiani. The film is set to be released worldwide on February 12, 2021.