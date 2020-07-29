Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka Sharma joins the global 'women supporting women' campaign

Joining other Bollywood celebrities in the viral 'women supporting women' challenge on Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:16 IST
Anushka Sharma joins the global 'women supporting women' campaign
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joining other Bollywood celebrities in the viral 'women supporting women' challenge on Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a stunning monochrome picture of herself. The 'Sultan' actor complimented the post with a note on her take on women empowerment and said it takes a lot of more than "strength" for women to navigate life as the world has been skewed against women.

"It takes a lot more effort, strength, perseverance, wisdom, knowledge, patience, and grit for us to navigate life as the world has always been skewed against us. No one knows this better than us. Standing together in solidarity and not falling for the trap that is constantly laid down for us is our victory," she wrote. "A trap is that makes us compare and judge one another, compete forever in the wrong race. Truthfully see how many times we might have fallen to this trap. The world wants us to be in this lower state of mind as it benefits from our lack of self-esteem. In reality, we are all unique and individually brilliant, resilient, and resolute," she added.

The actor-turned producer further said the success of one woman only benefits others and helps them to aspire to be their true expression. "The success of one woman will only benefit many others. It will lay the foundation for little girls to aspire to be their true expression not what is laid out for them," the 32-year-old actor said.

"To all the women who have inspired me, I bow down to your grace and strength that has lifted me when I needed it and to the ones who tried to push me down, I know this world can be harsh and that you were struggling with yourself and I love you just the same," she added. So far, more than four million such posts have been shared on Instagram with the ChallengeAccepted hashtag. The challenge has circulated like a conventional chain mail where people nominate at least one other woman to post her own black-and-white portraits. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...

Automobili Pininfarina ties up with Naim for audio system in pure-electric supercar Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with in-car sound system provider Naim Audio for its pure-electric supercar Battista. The tie-up comes ahead of Automobili...

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

Stuart Broad jumps to third position in ICC Test rankings

After taking ten wickets in the third and final Test against the Windies, England pacer Stuart Broad has jumped to the third position in the ICC Test bowler rankings. Broad picked up six wickets in the first innings, while he picked up four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020