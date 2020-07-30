Post Malone says everyone should wear a mask, but is against fines

American singer-songwriter Post Malone on Wednesday (local time) told comedian Joe Rogan that he was against people being forced to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, but believes everyone should wear one to keep each other safe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, talking on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast about how some cities in California, such as Beverly Hills, have instituted fines ranging up to hundreds of dollars for mask non-compliance, the Grammy-nominated musician said he was baffled that the safety measure had become mandatory.

The 52-year-old singer noted, "It's like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention. It's weird to be forced to wear something." Rogan pointed out wearing a mask does make an impact halting the virus from spreading.

To which the 'Sunflower' singer responded, "At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It's not a government thing. You shouldn't be forced to wear a mask -- but you should. And that's because I respect you as a fellow human." In May, Malone's lifestyle brand, Shaboink, reportedly partnered with the humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief to donate 40,000 N95 masks to frontline medical workers combating the pandemic. (ANI)