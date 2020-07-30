Here's how Anil Kapoor wished his son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday

As his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja turned 37 on Thursday, actor Anil Kapoor extended warm birthday wishes to the 'Bhaane' fashion label owner. The 'Nayak' actor took to Instagram to post a picture each of Anand with himself and with his actor daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

He also posted another solo picture of the birthday boy on Instagram and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for him stating that he may not have born in his family but he seems to be a "part of it." "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja!" Kapoor wrote.

"It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you," Kapoor added. Ahuja also responded to the birthday wish from his father-in-law and said he is blessed to have Anil Kapoor as his father-in-law.

"The greatest blessings to have the families we have... and to have a father-in-law I can steal some poses from," he replied. Anand's star wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on the other hand, has been sharing birthday countdown posts for him on Instagram. (ANI)