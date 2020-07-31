Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s ‘Island’

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a utopian series based on English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley’s last novel “Island” The actor will be producing the series via his banner Appian Way along with In Good Company Films, reported Variety The book, published in 1962, follows a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean and explores the themes of freedom and the power of human potential.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:36 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio to produce series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s ‘Island’
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / LeonardoDiCaprio

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a utopian series based on English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley's last novel "Island"

The actor will be producing the series via his banner Appian Way along with In Good Company Films, reported Variety

The book, published in 1962, follows a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean and explores the themes of freedom and the power of human potential. DiCaprio will serve as executive producer alongside Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson Killoran, George DiCaprio and Roee Sharon. Under his company, the Oscar-winning actor has produced films like "The Aviator," "Shutter Island," "The Ides of March," "Runner Runner," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Revenant," "Robin Hood" and "Richard Jewell."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID infections on the rise in England, survey shows

There has likely been a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive for COVID-19 and in the overall incidence of infections in recent weeks, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday.The weekly infection...

'Rajput's family pressured me to give statement against Rhea'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend has sent an e-mail to Mumbai Police, alleging that the family members of the late Bollywood star pressurized him to give a statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Friday. The purpor...

Kremlin hopes Belarus will soon free Russian men detained in alleged plot

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped that more than 30 Russian private security contractors detained in neighbouring Belarus and accused of plotting acts of terrorism would soon be released. Russia a day earlier demanded an explanation over ...

INSIGHT-Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

The Hacienda bar in this French seaside resort was heaving with Saturday night revellers a crowd of people, beer glasses and smartphones in hand, moving to the sounds of pop and hip-hop music as red and blue strobe lights flashed.The scenes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020