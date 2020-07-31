'The Fugitive' is modern reimagining of Harrison Ford's original: Boyd Holbrook

"Narcos" star Boyd Holbrook says Quibi's remake of "The Fugitive" has an entirely different take on the story of the original Harrison Ford-starrer feature film. The actor stars alongside Kiefer Sutherland in the series, created by Nick Santora. It will premiere on Quibi on August 3.

"This is a modern reimagining of this classic film... I wouldn’t have signed on if it was just a straight remake of something," Holbrook said during an episode of Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket. "This is a totally different take on it, and I think that’s why anyone’s going to be doing it. I think just doing a remake for a remake’s sake, there’s got to be some sort of contemporary modern involvement," he added.

In the series, Holbrook is essaying the role of Mike Ferro, an ex-con who goes on the run when an overzealous reporter (Tiya Sircar) tweets that he is the prime suspect in the terrorist bombing of a Los Angeles Metro station. Sutherland stars as Clay Bryce, the detective in charge of the investigation.

Holbrook said as part of his prep work, he did revisit Ford's original movie that won actor Tommy Lee Jones an Oscar for best supporting actor. "I knew that we wouldn’t be trying to go at the scale of (the film). I think it was always designed to be an explosive little package that was moving around.

"It was just trying to keep it more confined and more solely on the theme of what a fugitive is in this modern era," Holbrook added..