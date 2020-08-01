Left Menu
Jason Bateman in talks to direct Netflix's new heist film

Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films will produce the movie and if a deal is locked with Bateman, he will also serve as a producer with his partner Michael Costigan through their Aggregate Films banner. The 51-year-old actor most recently starred in hit Netflix series "Ozark", which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor – Drama Series nomination for Bateman.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:25 IST
Actor-director Jason Bateman is in negotiations with Netflix to helm its upcoming heist movie "Here Comes the Flood". The streamer had earlier this year bagged the spec script from Simon Kinberg after a round of competitive bidding.

According to Deadline, the new project has been described as an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments. Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films will produce the movie and if a deal is locked with Bateman, he will also serve as a producer with his partner Michael Costigan through their Aggregate Films banner.

The 51-year-old actor most recently starred in hit Netflix series "Ozark" , which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor – Drama Series nomination for Bateman. Other nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, a Oustanding Lead Actress – Drama Series nominations for Laura Linney, and an Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama nomination for Julia Garner. In 2019, Bateman won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing – Drama Series for "Ozark" episode "Reparations".

