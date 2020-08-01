Helena Bonham was 'scared' to play Princess Margaret on 'The Crown'

British star Helena Bonham Carter says she was initially "scared" to play Princess Margaret on Netflix's critically-acclaimed royal drama "The Crown" . Carter took over the reins of the part from Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the show.

The actor made her debut with the show'sn third season, which released in November last year. "I was really scared at first; I wasn't immediately going to do it. Because when you play somebody who everyone thinks they know, you've got that hanging on your shoulder. "Then you've got another person who just won a BAFTA in a great performance, on the other shoulder, so it was pretty scary," the 54-year-old actor said.

Carter was recently nominated for a BAFTA TV award for performance in the series. She was speaking at a virtual pre-ceremony Q&A event featuring her fellow nominees, reported Variety. The actor also said her research for the part helped her in dealing with "anxiety".

"It helps me in my terror — my research is to do with anxiety. It's like, how can I keep the anxiety at bay until you have day one. Once day one starts, your brain stops worrying, if you work with the right people," Carter added..