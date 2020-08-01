Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Taapsee Pannu on her birthday with throwback video
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday wished Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday with a throwback video.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:30 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday wished Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday with a throwback video. Khurrana took to Instagram stories to share the video from one of their early shoots. In the video, Taapsee and Khurrana are seen laughing their hearts out.
"Happy Birthday @taapsee. Wish for more shoots together," he wrote along with the picture. Several other Bollywood celebrities including director Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee had taken to social media to wish the 'Pink' actor on her birthday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
'People who are multi-faceted, multi-talented are huge inspirations to me': Ayushmann Khurrana
Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Bhumi Pednekar on her 31st birthday
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan
Ayushmann Khurrana turns cross-functional athlete for Abhishek Kapoor's untitled romantic flick