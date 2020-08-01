Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Taapsee Pannu on her birthday with throwback video

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday wished Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday with a throwback video. Khurrana took to Instagram stories to share the video from one of their early shoots. In the video, Taapsee and Khurrana are seen laughing their hearts out.

"Happy Birthday @taapsee. Wish for more shoots together," he wrote along with the picture. Several other Bollywood celebrities including director Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee had taken to social media to wish the 'Pink' actor on her birthday. (ANI)