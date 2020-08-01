Toni Braxton to release tenth album on August 28

Grammy-winning R&B artiste Toni Braxton has announced that she will be releasing her 10th album titled "Spell My Name" on August 28. This will be Toni's first new full-length album since 2018's 'Sex & Cigarettes'.

The 52-year-old singer also released new single "Dance" on her website, alongside the album announcement. "Dance" follows "Do It," a sweeping ballad the star released in April. This will be Braxton's first studio effort with Island Records.