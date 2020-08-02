Left Menu
Development News Edition

My friends have been my pillars of strength: Ayushmann Khurrana on Friendship Day

Like any other person, Ayushmann Khurrana's friends are and have been his "pillars of strength".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:21 IST
My friends have been my pillars of strength: Ayushmann Khurrana on Friendship Day
The throwback photo shared by actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Like any other person, Ayushmann Khurrana's friends are and have been his "pillars of strength". On Friendship Day, the actor hopped on to social media and expressed how blessed he is to have great friends because as he says such human connections are what it keeps one going during times like coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Bala' actor on Sunday shared a hilarious throwback picture on Instagram that was taken while he, along with his other team members, was getting ready for a college play. The actor explained the team had a total of 10 boys and all of them went "bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh".

In the captions, Khurrana also cherished and recalled his bond with his childhood best friend, Rochak Kohli, who now is a popular composer in Bollywood. The duo has been friends since 8th grade, and still share a refreshing, strong bond with each other. "Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I'm lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Article 15' actor further said that it is "during a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are." "Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing," the actor added.

Today, on Friendship Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media platforms to share photos, and videos with their friends. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, the day is perfect to stir that settled friendship one more time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

'Siksha Ratna': Teachers will get weightage for COVID-19 & cyclone Amphan work

The West Bengal government will give weightage to teachers having done work for the economically affected during COVID-19 lockdown and Cyclone Amphan while choosing recipients of Siksha Ratna on Teachers Day on September 5, an official noti...

Lewis Hamilton wins record 7th British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won his seventh British Grand Prix title after a dramatic last-lap at the Silverstone Circuit. Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas were at the first and second spot respectively until tyre drama st...

British music stars resurrect Rock Against Racism

By Emma Batha LONDON, Aug 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 700 figures from Britains music world, including popstar Rita Ora, One Direction singer Niall Horan and producer Nile Rodgers, united to wipe out racism declaring silence is...

Rajasthan to start Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide meals at Rs 8

The Rajasthan government is going to start with the Indira Rasoi Yojana in urban areas of the state from August 20, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just Rs 8, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. Under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020