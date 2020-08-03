'Our baby boy is here': Nikki Bella welcomes first baby

American television personality Nikki Bella became an official mother as she gave birth to a baby boy with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev. 'Total Bellas' star broke the special news on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself and her fiance Chigvintsev holding the little fingers of their first child.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki wrote in the caption. She also shared the birth date of her child revealing that she became a mother just one day before her sister, Brie Bella welcomed her second child.

The couple did not reveal the name of their newborn baby. Nikki had earlier in January revealed that she has wanted to be a mother her whole life. (ANI)