Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw welcome second child

Actors Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace have become parents for the second time. According to Us Weekly, no information on the sex or name of the baby was revealed by the couple. Hinshaw and Grace went public with their pregnancy in January when the 31-year-old “True Blood” actor shared the picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

Grace, 42, and Hinshaw welcomed their now two-year-old daughter Mabel Jane in November 2017. The pair started dating in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in Montecito, California.