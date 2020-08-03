Left Menu
From Kartik Aaryan to Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood celebs share glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood's young stars including Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu among others shared a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration to their fans on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:15 IST
Collage of pictures shared by celebrities (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood's young stars including Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu among others shared a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebration to their fans on social media. Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared the pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebration with sister Kritika Tiwari who is also a doctor. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebration where he can be seen seeking blessings from his sister. Giving his post a twist of his own, Kartik captioned it as "Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone ."

Showcasing his adorable Rakhis tied by his sweet little sister, Vicky Kaushal who is currently quarantined at his home, shared cute pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, little sister dressed in a lehenga is seen applying the traditional red dot on the 'Uri' actor's forehead. The second picture features Vicky's wrist full of stone-studded rakhis. Keeping the caption simple, he wrote, "#HappyRakshaBandhan." Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with sister, actor Taapsee Pannu showcased her special rakhi that read, "sister squad," in a picture on Instagram. In the adorably sweet all smiles picture, the 'Pink' star is seen posing along with her sister Evania Pannu, as they tied the same rakhi on each other's wrists. Along with the picture, she noted, "Raksha toh hum bhi Ek doosre ki karte hi hai.#HappyRakshabandhan.P.S- @evaniapannu Ki rakhi is making up for her absence."

Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni posted adorable selfies on Instagram with brother Ranbir Kapoor as they both got together for a family lunch. In the pictures, Ridhhima is seen posing along with the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor after the rakhi tying ceremony. Along with the pictures, she noted, "Happy Rakhi love you ." Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood actors including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher and Priyanka Chopra extended Rakshabandhan wishes to their siblings on social media.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

