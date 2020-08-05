Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and others defend Ellen DeGeneres amid toxic workplace scandal

Actor Kevin Hart and pop star Katy Perry have come out in support of popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of allegations of toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show. Dozens of employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have come forward in an explosive report from Buzzfeed, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers as well as the existing culture of bullying.

DeGeneres has been accused of creating and enabling the toxic environment on the show's sets. Hart took to Instagram and posted a photo from his past visit to the show, saying that DeGeneres always treated him and his family with utmost respect.

"It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one (sic)," the actor said. He called social media as a "crazy world of negativity" and said he stands by DeGeneres.

"This hate s**t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.... This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences... It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen..." Hart added. Perry also spoke about her positive experiences with the host.

"I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow," Perry tweeted on Tuesday.

Veteran actor Diane Keaton and "That 70's show" alum Ashton Kutcher have also come out in defence of DeGeneres. Keaton said on Instagram that she always "enjoyed" her visits to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

"I always enjoyed my visits to the Ellen show. I've seen how the audience exudes happiness and gratitude. She gives back to so many including me," the actor said. Kutcher shared his own experience on the show and said that DeGeneres always treated him with "kindness".

"She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren't right she handles it and fixes," he tweeted. Last week, DeGeneres penned a letter to the show's staff, tendering an apology. She said that the show was envisioned as a "place of happiness" but that is not the case currently. The TV show host promised that she will "do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow".

The allegations detailed in Buzzfeed report mainly centred upon head writer and executive producer Keith Leman, who has been accused of groping and propositioning male staff members. Others allege they were inappropriately touched by producer Ed Glavin, who is reportedly parting ways with "The Ellen Show".

In the wake of the report, Warner Bros' parent company WarnerMedia initiated an "internal investigation"..