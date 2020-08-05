Madhuri Dixit announces virtual fan meet as 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' clocks 26 years

As her classic romantic drama 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocked 26 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Wednesday, evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit Nene announced a virtual meet with 26 fans of the movie from across the globe. "Join me along with 26 fans from all over the world to celebrate #26YearsOfHAHK. Streaming LIVE 7 pm onwards on Youtube & Facebook." wrote the 'Kalank' actor as she announced the special virtual meet on Twitter.

Sharing the Twitter account where the fans of the classic film will be able to view the virtual meet, the 'Devdas' star noted, "Join me along with 26 fans from all over the world to celebrate #26YearsOfHAHK. I can't believe it's been 26 years since 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' released. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene." Thanking the fans who have been watching the film, Dixit noted, "Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. Thanks a lot and loads of love." (along with joining hands and heart emoji).

The iconic hit wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The flick won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Actor. The blockbuster became a turning point in both, Dixit, and Khan's career. Dixit, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Khan's character (Prem).

The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and Bindu among others.