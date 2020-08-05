Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'm interested in telling stories about human existence in contemporary India: Ivan Ayr

It is the story of a Punjabi truck driver working in the New Delhi region, so the experiences is about a Punjabi in a metropolitan city." Though the film is going to a prestigious festival like Venice and hopefully to other film festivals as well, Ayr said the sad truth is that it won't be enough for distributors in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:01 IST
I'm interested in telling stories about human existence in contemporary India: Ivan Ayr

Director Ivan Ayr says he has tried to explore the uncertainties posed by the future and how one deals with it in his film "Meel Patthar" (Milestone), which is set to be screened at the Venice Film Festival. The film, about a truck driver who after losing his wife, tries to connect with his past and comes to terms with his present, was recently chosen for the Horizons category of the 2020 edition of the prestigious festival.

Ayr (nom de plume) said that there is a "clear and a deeper meaning" to the film. "It tells you where you are and how much further you have to go. There is a feeling of uncertainty, the protagonist is uncertain where he is going but he knows where he is.  "Like how we say there is a significant moment or milestone one has crossed, that is there in the film. He gets to a certain milestone which he is unaware of and certain things begin to happen which makes things uncertain," Ayr told PTI in an interview.  The director's first movie "Soni", which followed two policewomen dealing with the rising crimes against women in Delhi, had also premiered in the Horizons category of the festival in 2018.

The filmmaker said he is fascinated by stories of individuals struggling to survive in new and modern India. "I'm interested in telling stories about human existence in contemporary India. I feel all art forms, in one way or another, question how art plays in the society, how the society uses us and how we live. "This is, at a very fundamental level, the truth of life. You are always trying to think about how your present life is impacted by what decisions you have made in the past. Whether you are optimistic or pessimistic about future, these are fundamental things about life and every individual experiences it at some point in life."  Ayr said as a storyteller, he has to weave a story around the basic idea of the film and sometimes that is inspired from one's personal experiences and sometimes what one has seen or read.

"The film is partly in Punjabi and is very close to our community (Punjabi). It is the story of a Punjabi truck driver working in the New Delhi region, so the experiences is about a Punjabi in a metropolitan city." Though the film is going to a prestigious festival like Venice and hopefully to other film festivals as well, Ayr said the sad truth is that it won't be enough for distributors in India. "They are very big platforms and so when they announce to the world that these are the films that we have curated, it helps (in getting attention). However, the Indian distribution system is not quite attentive to this sort of praise being showered internationally nor does it seem quite interested in it.

"The distribution system in India is still not conducive to films like this one because they have preconceived notions that these films are not going to make money or appeal to audience." With "Milestone", the director said the aim is to do a "good festival run" before the film's India premiere. "Venice is where it will have its world premiere, there are few more lined up but I have to keep it confidential. I'm not sure if Indian festival will take place due to COVID-19. If things get better over the next three to four months, then we will be trying to get India premiere as soon as possible." PTI KKP RB BK BK BK

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC gives nod for Metro Line 4 in Mumbai's mangrove buffer zone

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority MMRDA permission to carry out construction for Metro Line 4 in a mangrove buffer zone, holding that it was in larger public interest. A bench ...

Gambia coronavirus cases surge 60% in a week

Coronavirus cases in Gambia, mainland Africas smallest country, have surged over 60 in the last seven days to nearly 800 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on prot...

Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman

Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

SAIL shares jump over 6 pc after sales data

Shares of SAIL jumped over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company said its total sales grew by about 50 per cent during July 2020. The stock closed 6.37 per cent higher at Rs 36.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.24 per cent to R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020