'High Fidelity' axed by Hulu after one season

Zoe Kravitz's Hulu series "High Fidelity" will not be coming back with its sophomore season as the show has been canceled by the streamer. According to Deadline, Hulu decided not to proceed further with the show despite the positive reviews it garnered ever since its debut on February 14 this year.

The romantic comedy series is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby, which was earlier adapted as a film, starring John Cusack. Kravitz played Rob, a record store owner in the rapidly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.

Produced by Midnight Radio and ABC Signature, "High Fidelity" also featured Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka created the series and also executive produced it alongside Zoe Kravitz, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg.