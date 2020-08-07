Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor’s next

Left Menu
Actor Vaani Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a romantic drama film, to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. "Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020
Actor Vaani Kapoor will play the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a romantic drama film, to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The filmmaker, best known for movies like "Rock On!!", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" , said he found Vaani perfect for his next, which he described as a "progressive love story"

"I thought Vaani was fabulous in 'Befikre'. She's beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying," Kapoor said in a statement

Vaani said she is looking forward to collaborating with the director as she has been a fan of his work. "It's a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," she said. The 31-year-old actor is also "thrilled" about working with Khurrana for the first time. "Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," she added. The yet-to-be-titled movie will feature Khurrana as a cross-functional athlete. The actor will have to go through a physical transformation for the part before the shooting starts in October. Vaani, who last featured in action thriller "War", was recently signed for Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bellbottom". She will be next seen in "Shamshera", opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

