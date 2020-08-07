One Punch Man Season 3: Theme centres around Saitama’s life, Genos may not be present

If you're an anime lover, you must be waiting for One Punch Man Season 3. Unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation on the making of third season. Read further to know more on the making of Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated web manga series. But its development had been affected in the last couple of months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged badly crippled the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently, we can't expect any major development on the third season.

The plot of synopsis for One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be released. However, we can surely say that the theme will center around the life of Saitama. The viewers will be amazed seeing him defeating his opponents with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. Saitama will not be able to defeat Garou with a single punch. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. This means, the creator wants Garou to get more screen time than other rivals of Saitama.

The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will portray a good number of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters. The anime aficionados will be happy to see some fantastic fights in the third season. Garou will be seen moving into this association of critters. He is likely to take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

On the other hand, the third season is surely going to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido's flashback, moments full of emotions