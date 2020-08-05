Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Updated: 05-08-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 01:21 IST
One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions
The editor of One Piece cried while reading the Chapter 987 hinting that things will go extremely wrong. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

One Piece Chapter 987 will be out within a few days with no hiatus for a week this time. Thus, the manga lovers are quite excited and ardently waiting to know what they can find next. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

One Piece Chapter 987 is going to be very emotional this time. The beautiful part is that there is no break this time and various turns and twists will make it further emotional.

What will happen in One Piece Chapter 987? The raw scans are yet to be released but the imminent chapter's spoilers suggest that it will commence with Kaido's flashback after he experiences fear for the second time. It will reveal what happens after the Scabbards attacks Kaido together.

The editor of One Piece cried while reading the Chapter 987 hinting that things will go extremely wrong. Oda will mainly focus on events in the main square where Kaido appears to have fallen off the stage after the attack.

As mentioned above, One Piece Chapter 987 will commence with Kaido's flashback. This has also been hinted by one Reddit user. He pointed out that like in the Whole Cake Island arc, the manga could show the Beast Pirates' captain's flashback by showing him experiencing fear.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 987 will further focus on the Wano war as the raid is not a secret anymore. Momonosuke refused to beg for mercy and proudly reminded everyone that he is the son of Oden and was ready to give up his life for it. In other words, the imminent chapter is likely to see multiple battles in several occasions between different characters.

One Piece Chapter 987 will arrive on Monday, August 10. The raw scans are expected to be out on by August 6 or 7. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

