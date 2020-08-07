Left Menu
Bobby Cannavale joins limited series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

The show, based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, also features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving The series is set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation The story focuses on nine stressed city dwellers trying to imbibe better way of living.

Actor Bobby Cannavale has boarded the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers”. The show, based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, also features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving

The series is set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation

The story focuses on nine stressed city dwellers trying to imbibe better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator David E Kelley. Kelly is also co-writing the show along with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

