Badshah arrives to record statement in fake followers case

Badshah arrives to record statement in fake followers casePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST
Rapper Badshah on Friday reachedthe Crime Branch office here to record his statement in thefake social media followers case, an official said
The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which isinvestigating the case, had earlier summoned the singer
The rapper's Instagram account had cropped up duringthe investigation and so it was decided to call him to recordhis statement in the case, the official said.
