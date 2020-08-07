Back Sabbath to release ‘Paranoid’ 50th anniversary re-issue
According to NME, the deluxe vinyl collection features the original album as well as a rare quadrophonic mix and recordings of two 1970 concerts The special edition will also include a hardbound book with liner notes, band interviews, rare photos, a poster and a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour among other memorabilia.
Iconic English rock band, Black Sabbath, is reissuing its 1970 album 'Paranoid' to celebrate its 50th anniversary. According to NME, the deluxe vinyl collection features the original album as well as a rare quadrophonic mix and recordings of two 1970 concerts
The special edition will also include a hardbound book with liner notes, band interviews, rare photos, a poster and a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour among other memorabilia. Rhino Records is releasing the five long-playing record collection. The box set will arrive on October 9. Apart from the eponymous lead single, 'Paranoid' album features the band's popular songs such as "Planet Caravan", "Iron Man", "Electric Funeral" and "Hand of Doom".
