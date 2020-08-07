Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vidyut had to do a lot of unlearning for ‘Khuda Haafiz’: director Faruk Kabir

Kabir said Vidyut, who is known for his action films like "Commando" franchise and "Force", had to focus more on understanding the mental sapce of his character, Sameer Chaudhary. "Since 'Khuda Haafiz' is based on a real life incident, the entire story, the way it is written, shot and also in terms of performance it has to be done exactly the same way.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:37 IST
Vidyut had to do a lot of unlearning for ‘Khuda Haafiz’: director Faruk Kabir
Representative image

Director Faruk Kabir says Vidyut Jammwal, the lead actor of his upcoming film "Khuda Haafiz" , had to unlearn many things to capture the emotions of his character. The film is inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE. Kabir said Vidyut, who is known for his action films like "Commando" franchise and "Force", had to focus more on understanding the mental sapce of his character, Sameer Chaudhary.

"Since 'Khuda Haafiz' is based on a real life incident, the entire story, the way it is written, shot and also in terms of performance it has to be done exactly the same way. Vidyut comes from a hardcore action space, the idea was to get down to the basics and real sense of performance. There is a lot of unlearning that Vidyut had to do," Kabir said in a statement. The director said Vidyut underwent a training for three months for the film.

"We did three months of workshops which included reading of various scenes, we had a backstory for his part, the body language, the way he would talk and speak, tehzib, etc he had to get the sur of the character right. This is uncharted territory on an emotional level for Vidyut, we had to get into the depth of it," he added. Kabir said the action sequences in the film are raw and real. "We have shown it the way it can be in reality. Like any ordinary man, who has the desire and passion to find his wife, the character goes to all extent - he will beg, plead, request and beat and get hit and get back again. The character goes through various emotions." Besides Vidyut, the film also features Annu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit. The director said he roped in local talent from Uzbekistan, where the film was shot, for some portions in the movie.

"Khuda Haafiz" will stream from August 14 on Disney+Hotstar..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu exude elegance in Indian handloom sarees

Exuding elegance, actors Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee Pannu on Friday treated their fans to a picture of them donning an Indian handloom saree to mark the National Handloom Day. The Apne actor, Shetty shared on Instagram one of her all-time fa...

Old, new U.S. envoys the same - 'they bite off more than they can chew', Iran says

A senior Iranian official said on Friday there was no difference between the outgoing and incoming U.S. special envoys for Iran because American officials bite off more than they can chew.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursd...

UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland

The British government will spend up 355 million pounds USD 465 million to help businesses in Northern Ireland deal with the red tape caused by Brexit, officials said Friday. Brexits supporters, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Man from MP found murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The body of a 40-year-old man from Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh was found with multiple injury marks in a village in Rajasthans Jhalawar district on Friday, police said. The deceased, Kishore Singh, was a resident of Barode area in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020