Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frozen 3 really needs time, ‘Ask us in six months,’ says Chris Buck

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-07-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 01:46 IST
Frozen 3 really needs time, ‘Ask us in six months,’ says Chris Buck
Frozen 3's storyline will start where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see in the third movie. As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy. Read further to get the latest updates on the highly anticipated third movie.

We have talked on the possibility of Frozen 3 for the last few months. Recently the director of Frozen 2, Chris Buck in a live Q&A with RadioTimes said, "I always say ask us a little bit later!"

"After the first movie it took us about a year before we even thought about a chapter two," Chris Buck added. He clarified that he and the team members were 'emotionally and physically spent' by the completion of production.

"For us, I would say… ask us in six months (about Frozen 3)!" he further said.

The production for Frozen 3 will take longer as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that Frozen 3 could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Frozen 3's storyline will start where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

The next third movie of the franchise is likely to portray showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Frozen 3 will also do justice with Elsa. She is likely to find interest in the third movie. But that particular or lucky character is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 will show Elsa having more supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. It will be back with the whole gang Frozen 3 will further see Elsa with more special supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know latest developments including experts' opinions

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Fed chief says coronavirus surge starting to dent U.S. economic recovery

The surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and the restrictions aimed at containing it have begun to weigh on the economic recovery, the head of the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, pointing to an apparent pullback by consumers and a slowdown in...

Key jobless benefit at risk as U.S. Congress coronavirus talks stalled

U.S. congressional Republicans and Democrats, struggling to reach a deal for new economic aid to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, were sliding toward letting a 600-per-week unemployment benefit lapse, at least temporarily, when it ex...

Blackhawks ban headdresses at home games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks have banned fans from wearing headdresses at home games and team events at the United Center, the club announced Wednesday. We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and a...

EXCLUSIVE-WTO unlikely to get interim leader as U.S. insists on its candidate, causes impasse

The World Trade Organization will likely not appoint an interim chief to succeed outgoing Director-General Roberto Azevedo in late August, three sources following the process said on Wednesday, after Washingtons insistence on a U.S. candida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020