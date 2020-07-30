Frozen 3 really needs time, ‘Ask us in six months,’ says Chris Buck

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date but that doesn't restrict fans from speculating what they can see in the third movie. As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy. Read further to get the latest updates on the highly anticipated third movie.

We have talked on the possibility of Frozen 3 for the last few months. Recently the director of Frozen 2, Chris Buck in a live Q&A with RadioTimes said, "I always say ask us a little bit later!"

"After the first movie it took us about a year before we even thought about a chapter two," Chris Buck added. He clarified that he and the team members were 'emotionally and physically spent' by the completion of production.

"For us, I would say… ask us in six months (about Frozen 3)!" he further said.

The production for Frozen 3 will take longer as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that Frozen 3 could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Frozen 3's storyline will start where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

The next third movie of the franchise is likely to portray showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Frozen 3 will also do justice with Elsa. She is likely to find interest in the third movie. But that particular or lucky character is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 will show Elsa having more supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

