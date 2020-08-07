George and Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to Beirut explosion relief efforts

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, Amal, who is a native of Beirut, have pledged USD 100,000 to a number of charities in Lebanon, two days after a massive explosion occurred in the country's capital city. According to Entertainment Tonight, the donation will be divided equally among three charitable organizations to help assist in relief efforts.

"We're both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they've faced in the last few days. Three charitable organizations we've found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. "We will be donating USD 100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can," the couple said in a joint statement. The donation comes few months after the Clooneys donated over USD 1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.