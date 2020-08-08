Left Menu
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:18 IST
'Thank you all,' says Abhishek Bachchan as he tests negative for COVID-19
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Guru' actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle. He expressed his gratitude, and thankfulness to everyone for their prayers and wishes. "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!," the tweet read.

The 'Guru' actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle. He expressed his gratitude, and thankfulness to everyone for their prayers and wishes. "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!," the tweet read.

Besides the father-son duo, Abhishek Bachchan's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

On August 2, Big B shared the news of his of testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans, and admirers for their undying support, and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times. (ANI)

