Abhishek Bachchan reaches home after COVID-19 recovery

Soon after actor Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus, the actor got discharged and reached his home in nearly 15 minutes from Nanavati Hospital where he was undergoing the treatment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:54 IST
Abhishek Bachchan entering bungalow after being tested negative for coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after actor Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus, the actor got discharged and reached his home in nearly 15 minutes from Nanavati Hospital where he was undergoing the treatment. The actor was spotted entering his bungalow as he sported a mask and grey sweatshirt and a blue cap. The actor returned home after undergoing treatment for 29 days. Earlier in the day, he announced on social media that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

The 'Guru' actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle. He expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to everyone for their prayers and wishes. "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" the tweet read.

Besides the father-son duo, Abhishek Bachchan's star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

On August 2, Big B shared the news of his of testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans and admirers for their undying support and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times. (ANI)

