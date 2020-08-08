Left Menu
2020 Challenge: Sidharth Malhotra shares collage, says '2020 is a mood in itself'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has joined the legion of celebrities taking the viral Challenge 2020 on Instagram. The actor on Saturday shared a collage channelling the mood in a calendar for the year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:52 IST
Collage of pictures shared by Sidharth Malhotra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has joined the legion of celebrities taking the viral Challenge 2020 on Instagram. The actor on Saturday shared a collage channelling the mood in a calendar for the year. The 'Student of The Year' actor shared the collage featuring the different moods in the initial nine months of the year. Giving the collage his own twist, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor collated a range of boomerangs to create the 2020 calendar. In the collage, the January clip shows the actor on a beach in a jovial mood as he smiles while the February one shows him singing on a mic. The March clip shows Sid with a straight face while the April one shows him pushing himself trying to fake a smile.

The May boomerang showcased the 'Ek Villain' actor doing a 'I'm finished' sign with his hands. The June and July clips show the actor in a remorseful mood, while in the August clip, Malhotra is seen enraged. In the last video, Siddharth is seen stressed out rubbing his eyes as he is seated on a chair. The actor aptly captioned the post and said, " #2020 is a mood in itself."

Earlier, Bollywood divas including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol Devgn, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram. The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI)."

