Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, tests COVID-19 negative

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to a city hospital here for a regular check-up after he complained of breathlessness, his politician-sister Priya Dutt said on Saturday. The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in the evening where he was tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative.

"He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," Priya told PTI. She added that Sanjay might get discharged on Monday. "We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," Priya told PTI. A hospital official said the actor is "absolutely fine".

"His antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. He is absolutely fine and being treated for mild breathlessness," the official said. Sanjay is the eldest child of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Manyata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of a brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second instalment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera". In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama "Panipat" , Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".