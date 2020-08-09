Left Menu
Azealia Banks posts cryptic messages on social media, alarming fans

American rapper Azealia Banks sparked concern from fans on Sunday (local time) after a series of disturbing messages were posted to her Instagram story.

09-08-2020
Azealia Banks (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Azealia Banks sparked concern from fans on Sunday (local time) after a series of disturbing messages were posted to her Instagram story. "Yea, I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with the constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth," the initial post began.

"I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon," the message concluded. In a separate story, the 29-year-old rapper said she is "not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy."

She continued to write on her Instagram story, "I'm just ready to go. Peacefully of course.I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, From my perspective." Banks also wrote that her soul "is tired," and she's "ready to go."

"I will try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand." "With whatever strength Is left," the rapper penned. Banks then asked followers not to "bombard" her with messages.

"I am not in pain," she said. "I am at peace." According to Page Six, the fans of Banks then took to Twitter to express their concern over the star's well-being.

"This worries me so much. I hope someone close to Azealia reaches out to make sure she's doing okay. She's such a powerful human being and a lovely artist and I just want to see her thrive and be happy. I wish I could hug her right now," one fan posted. "Azealia banks, you are worth it. you are enough. and you are talented. don't allow this pandemic or lack of social interaction put you in a depressed state. you are loved and cherished. don't do anything irrational. I love you," another wrote.

In a separate story posted later, Banks said a friend did a welfare check on her. She said her "decision is made," and is going to try to "push through these next couple months." A representative for Banks did not immediately return Page Six's request for comment. (ANI)

