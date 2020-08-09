Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janhvi Kapoor draws inspiration from 2020 Challenge, says 'about September' as she shares Calendar 2020

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday took the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a quirky collage featuring a couple of Boomerangs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:52 IST
Janhvi Kapoor draws inspiration from 2020 Challenge, says 'about September' as she shares Calendar 2020
Collage of boomarang shared by Janhvi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday took the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a quirky collage featuring a couple of Boomerangs. The 'Dhadak' shared with her fans- an intriguing collage that showcased the nine different moods of the star in the form of a Calendar for the year 2020. Giving the collage a twist with boomerangs featuring herself, in the January clip, Kapoor is seen in a light mood as she smiles while posing for the camera.

February portrays the star kid nodding her head, while the month of March showcases the actor stuck at home with a straight face. The April boomerang showed Janhvi bored as she rolled her lips, however, the May clip displays the actor sipping soup and smiling. The June clip shows the actor sitting on a chair a couch as she looks at her sister relishing on a bowl of noodles. The July boomerang focused on the actor's cheek as a tear rolled down, on the other hand the August one is a still from her upcoming biographical -Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which, she will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. In the boomerang, the actor ready seems ready to fight out as she is seen sporting a smile and uniform as she salutes her father(in the movie) - Pankaj Tripathi standing next to her. The September clip Kapoor is seen in a jovial mood as she smilingly enjoys cycling.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post as, "about September " (as she leaves a pointing finger emoji over the collage. Earlier, Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol Devgn, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram.

The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI).

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

The money to rebuild Lebanons shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference. Over 30 conferenc...

Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet: Official

The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet late Sunday night, officials said. The Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with regard...

Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren't equal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the threats of interference in the U.S. presidential election from Russia and China are not equal, pointing to a more serious risk with Moscows efforts to boost President Donald Trumps reelection bid. ...

Teens arrested on gun charges after police shoot at car

Two teenage boys were arrested on gun charges and other counts after a Georgia police officer attempting a traffic stop fired multiple gunshots at their car, according to police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020