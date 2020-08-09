Janhvi Kapoor draws inspiration from 2020 Challenge, says 'about September' as she shares Calendar 2020

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday took the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a quirky collage featuring a couple of Boomerangs. The 'Dhadak' shared with her fans- an intriguing collage that showcased the nine different moods of the star in the form of a Calendar for the year 2020. Giving the collage a twist with boomerangs featuring herself, in the January clip, Kapoor is seen in a light mood as she smiles while posing for the camera.

February portrays the star kid nodding her head, while the month of March showcases the actor stuck at home with a straight face. The April boomerang showed Janhvi bored as she rolled her lips, however, the May clip displays the actor sipping soup and smiling. The June clip shows the actor sitting on a chair a couch as she looks at her sister relishing on a bowl of noodles. The July boomerang focused on the actor's cheek as a tear rolled down, on the other hand the August one is a still from her upcoming biographical -Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which, she will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. In the boomerang, the actor ready seems ready to fight out as she is seen sporting a smile and uniform as she salutes her father(in the movie) - Pankaj Tripathi standing next to her. The September clip Kapoor is seen in a jovial mood as she smilingly enjoys cycling.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post as, "about September " (as she leaves a pointing finger emoji over the collage. Earlier, Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol Devgn, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram.

The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI).