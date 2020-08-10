Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosco Martis' directorial debut titled 'Rocket Gang', to be shot in virtual reality amid COVID-19

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut, a dance-horror-comedy, has been titled "Rocket Gang" and the makers will use real-time Virtual Reality (VR) to shoot some of its sequences. The team ultimately had to pull down the set but Bosco said when he pitched the idea of VR to producers Zee Studios, they immediately came on board.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:46 IST
Bosco Martis' directorial debut titled 'Rocket Gang', to be shot in virtual reality amid COVID-19

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut, a dance-horror-comedy, has been titled "Rocket Gang" and the makers will use real-time Virtual Reality (VR) to shoot some of its sequences. Bosco said the use of VR in "Rocket Gang" would come as a "huge support" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The process would reduce post-production time and decrease expected manpower, thereby adhering to safety guidelines when the film goes on floors. "The strength of the film is the virtual reality experience which would be first of its kind in Bollywood. It will be challenging but we are very excited to explore this. Especially in today's times when we are fighting COVID-19 and the situation we are in right now

"We can't get the support of the full team so how does one work? We would follow all the norms and VR is going to help us in a big way to support this", Bosco told PTI. "Rocket Gang" stars "Student of the Year 2" actor Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, last seen in Netflix's "Maska" , and five kids. It would also feature select dancers who participated in the reality show, "Dance India Dance"

The film was supposed to go on floors on March 18 but was pushed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The team ultimately had to pull down the set but Bosco said when he pitched the idea of VR to producers Zee Studios, they immediately came on board. "The challenge was how to start the film as soon as possible because I don't want the kids to grow up, because they were cast for a certain reason and look. "Then VR came into play and we started working on it. I shared it with Shariq (Patel, CEO, Zee Studios) and he loved it. The team needs to be excited for the vision and I'm so glad we all are," Bosco added. With VR, the choreographer said, he would "pre-visualise scenes and atmosphere" and would also create a three-dimensional virtual set to enhance the experience. "Earlier a set would have a green screen and the actors would perform, with visual effects added later. "With this, the actors would get to see what's happening— in the atmosphere created by VR—through the monitor. They can see if they're standing on a cliff, or a tree. It's all there for us to explore," he added. While there is no clarity on the exact date, Bosco said the team plans to go on floors "in a couple of months." "VR needs to have certain planning, you need to create the world. So in a couple of months we will be there." Produced by Zee Studios, "Rocket Gang" is slated to release in summer 2021.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92...

Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

Shanghais benchmark share index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses, after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the worlds second-larg...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 casesAustralias second-most populous state has recorded 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the states health d...

Youth held for sexually harassing girl

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayVicky who was absconding was arrested in Kairana police station area on Sunday evening, an officer saidThe g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020