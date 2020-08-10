Left Menu
Abhishek Bachchan shares quirky artwork defeating coronavirus in Kabaddi style

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from coronavirus. It showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:29 IST
Post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from coronavirus. It showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style. The 'Guru' actor shared the intriguing meme on Twitter that chronicled the actor beating COVID-19. In the artwork, Abhishek Bachchan is seen shouting out loud at coronavirus as he says, "Aur Le Panga."

The poster shows the virus lying down defeated on the ground, as the 'Dhoom' star pats on his thigs and challenges the deadly virus, just like the kabaddi players challenge each other. 'Le Panga' is the catchline of the Kabaddi team owned by the Junior Bachchan.

The 'Drona' actor thanked the artist who created the artwork writing, "Don't know who made this. But thank you very much. Love it!!! #LePanga @JaipurPanthers @ProKabaddi." Along with laughing with teary eyes emoji. Abhishek Bachchan is the last member of the Bachchan family to return home after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to Mumbai's hospital along with senior Bachchan on July 11 after testing positive for the virus and since then was under treatment. On Saturday, the 'Bluffmaster' actor tested negative for coronavirus and the actor reached his home in nearly 15 minutes from Nanavati Hospital.

Besides the father-son duo, the other members of Bachchan family -- Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12. However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

On August 2, Big B shared the news of his testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans and admirers for their undying support and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times.

