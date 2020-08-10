Satish Kaushik on arriving in Mumbai 41 yrs ago: City gave me courage to live happily

Satish Kaushik on Monday remembered coming to Mumbai 41 years ago to become an actor and said the city of dreams gave him everything precious in life: a thriving career and a happy family. Kaushik, born and raised in Delhi, started his career as an assistant director to Shekhar Kapoor in 1983's acclaimed "Masoom" and later became widely known for his role in the filmmaker's classic "Mr India" as Calendar. Kaushik made his directorial debut with Sridevi-Anil Kapoor starrer "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" in 1993 and went on to feature in several comedies, including David Dhawan's "Deewana Mastana" , "Aunty No 1" and "Haseena Man Jaayegi". Taking to Twitter, Kaushik shared his picture from the railway station the day he arrived in Mumbai. "I came to Mumbai to become an actor on 9th August 1979 by Paschim Express. 10th August was first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave work, friends, wife, kids, home, love, warmth, struggle, success, failures and courage to live happily," the 64-year-old actor-filmmaker captioned the photograph.

"Good morning Mumbai and all who gave me more than I dreamt. Thank you," he added. Reacting to his tweet, Kapur shared an anecdote from Kaushik's assisting days. "Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on 'Masoom', you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply. "'Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?'" the filmmaker tweeted. Actor and close friend Anupam Kher also congratulated Kaushik on his Bollywood journey and said the "party has just begun". "Dearest @satishkaushik2! Happy 41st anniversary of coming to #Mumbai! Your rising graph here must have given hope to thousands of people. You really worked hard and reached a position that you are in today. Congratulations and well done," Kher tweeted.

Kaushik is awaiting the release of his next directorial "Kaagaz", starring Pankaj Tripathi. The film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. "Kaagaz" is presented by superstar Salman Khan, who starred in Kaushik's 2003 directorial venture "Tere Naam" ..