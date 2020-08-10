Left Menu
Development News Edition

As artistes, we want to promote and live in peace: Pakistani actor Mehar Bano

Actor Mehar Bano says it's heartbreaking that there's a break in the cultural exchange between India and Pakistan but she feels fortunate to live at a time when the internet has blurred boundaries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:59 IST
As artistes, we want to promote and live in peace: Pakistani actor Mehar Bano
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Mehar Bano says it's heartbreaking that there's a break in the cultural exchange between India and Pakistan but she feels fortunate to live at a time when the internet has blurred boundaries. Mehar's latest webseries "Churails" will premiere for Indian viewers on the newly re-launched Zindagi, to be streamed digitally on ZEE5. The 26-year-old actor said it is saddening that despite similarities, India-Pakistan can't continue cultural exchange. "We have the same language, same culture and are right next to each other. I don't want to be stuck in the middle of a dispute in my young and impressionable years. But I have no choice, there's no exchange of art that can happen," Mehar told PTI over phone from Lahore. Though there is no official ban, Pakistani artistes have been barred from working in Indian films and music in the aftermath of the terror attack on an army base in Uri in 2016, which prompted India to launch a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan. The situation worsened after the Pulwama terror attack last year, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asking even music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

Mehar said it's the internet that has come as a timely intervention to bridge gaps caused by political decisions between the two nations. "I'm so happy that interest exists, because now even if this content doesn't get allowed to be viewed in our country, it'll go to 190 other countries. The exchange is still happening. "The decisions of a few political leaders have nothing to do with us. We are artistes. We want to promote and live in peace. That's what the crux of this project is. It's a way to say 'we don't care' to those leaders who feel we can't unite and be together," she added. Helmed by "Cake" director Asim Abbasi, "Churails" narrates the story of four self-proclaimed ''churails'' (witches), who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands among the city's elite.

Mehar, who plays boxing aspirant Zubaida in the series, said when Asim read the snippet from the script of a "feisty young girl", she knew the character was "carved out" for her. "I'm driven and ambitious. I'm also very restless. That's primarily why I connected to Zubaida. She's the brawn of the 'Churails'. She's very action-oriented. There's also a lot of restlessness in her. It was such a fascinating character to play on screen." "Churails"—also featuring Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha and Yasra Rizvi—came across as a blessing for Mehar who was getting uneasy with the crippling limitation of Pakistani TV shows. Star of her popular debut show "Daagh" —which aired in India on Zindagi in 2015, a year before the channel pulled the plug on Pakistani shows post Uri attacks—Mehar has also featured in several dramas, including "Miss Fire" (2013), and "Uff Yeh Mohabbat" (2014).

The actor said while there are some Pakistani shows where strong women are shown, for the most part their representation remains unfair. "Women are shown as the reflection of how men want to see them as. The ones who do everything by the book, everything right, behave the way men would want them to. "They stay silent even if the man wrongs them. They'd not take matters in their own hands but it's only God's intervention which gets them justice. That's the prevalent narrative that we have even now," she added. Mehar said since most of the shows are based on "domestic issues", there's very little freedom a female artiste has in picking groundbreaking roles. "I work here so I know how is it to play a truly black and white character when I go on set. To be a holier than thou, goody-two-shoes. Independent women are always demonised, but that's prevalent across the subcontinent," she said. Calling patriarchy as something that has been "detrimental to womankind all accross the globe", Mehar said she experienced it first hand when she started working as an actor. "My father was never a patriarchal figure (but) when I stepped into my profession, I realised how small I have to make myself to fit into the system. The characters I have had to play all my life were really, really disadvantageous to me... "Bur there's no other choice for me. These are the kind of characters that have been written for women." For Mehar, "Churails" acts as a statement by women that they would no longer tolerate discrimination. "This means we are putting our foot down. Having done 'Churails' I feel like we have decided we aren't going to make ourselves smaller anymore. We are going to flex our bodies, ask for our rights and hold men accountable." The webseries will premiere on Tuesday.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Fine for not wearing masks increased to Rs 1,000 in Gujarat

The fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 1,000 from August 11 onwards, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. Earlier, the fine for mask violation was Rs 500 in Gujarat which had come into effect from August 1 o...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for COVID 19. In a tweet sharing his health update on Monday, Mr. Mukerjee informed everyone that he tested positive for Covid-19 today on a visit to the hospital for a sep...

Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

London-listed shares rose on Monday as a slowdown in Chinas factory deflation in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.8, with B...

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, he tweetedI request the people who came in contact with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020