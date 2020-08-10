Left Menu
Jimi Hendrix's early-career guitar sells for USD 216,000 at auction



PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:04 IST


Music icon Jimi Hendrix’s Japanese sunburst electric guitar from the early 1960s, when he was a R&B sideman and fledgling rocker in New York City, has been sold for USD 216,000 at an auction. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the guitar made nearly four times more than its pre-auction estimate of USD 50,000.

Hendrix started playing the electric guitar after he was discharged from the US. Army in 1962. The late musician remained in possession of the guitar for almost four years. “This particular guitar sheds light on some of the earliest playing by Jimi Hendrix and is unprecedented as it relates to its historical value. Never before have we acquired a guitar of this magnitude partnered with particularly thorough provenance and value,” Dame Brigitte Kruse of GWS Auctions said in a statement.

Other notable items sold during GWS Auctions’ Artifacts of Hollywood & Music event included a 14K gold ring owned by Elvis Presley (USD 22,500), a pair of Prince’s custom-made purple boots (USD 13,000) and one of Michael Jackson’s sequined black jackets (USD 20,000)..

