Simon Cowell thanks medical staff after back surgery

Music mogul Simon Cowell, who underwent a surgery after breaking his back in a bicycle accident over the weekend, has thanked the medical staff of the hospital he is being treated at. The accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell, 60, was testing the new vehicle at his Malibu home with family.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was later hospitalised and underwent a five-hour surgery on his back, reported Variety. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Cowell thanked everyone for their best wishes.

"... A massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone," he wrote on the microblogging site. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the TV personality added.

Cowell will miss the first two live shows of "America's Got Talent" on August 11 and 12..