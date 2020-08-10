Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simon Cowell thanks medical staff after back surgery

The accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell, 60, was testing the new vehicle at his Malibu home with family. The "America's Got Talent" judge was later hospitalised and underwent a five-hour surgery on his back, reported Variety. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the TV personality added. Cowell will miss the first two live shows of "America's Got Talent" on August 11 and 12..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:14 IST
Simon Cowell thanks medical staff after back surgery

Music mogul Simon Cowell, who underwent a surgery after breaking his back in a bicycle accident over the weekend, has thanked the medical staff of the hospital he is being treated at. The accident happened Saturday afternoon as Cowell, 60, was testing the new vehicle at his Malibu home with family.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was later hospitalised and underwent a five-hour surgery on his back, reported Variety. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Cowell thanked everyone for their best wishes.

"... A massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone," he wrote on the microblogging site. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," the TV personality added.

Cowell will miss the first two live shows of "America's Got Talent" on August 11 and 12..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Overwhelming majority of rural Indians satisfied with Modi govt's steps to fight COVID-19: Survey

An overwhelming majority of rural Indians are satisfied with the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government as well as state dispensations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing hardships that forced some to sell land, phones and w...

Ipca Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over&#160; three-fold jump in its consolidated&#160;net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust salesThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the co...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for somber open after Trump signs virus relief orders

Wall Street indexes were set to open almost unchanged on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 500, which ende...

"Is this India or Hindia," asks Stalin on CISF official's remarks to Kanimozhi on Hindi

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday took umbrage over the incident in which his sister and party MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF official if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, asking if knowing that language was the yardstick of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020