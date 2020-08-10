Sanjay Dutt discharged from Lilavati hospital after being admitted for breathlessness
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness, was on Monday discharged from the hospital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:49 IST
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness, was on Monday discharged from the hospital.
Earlier on Sunday, he had announced through a tweet that he was feeling better and that he was shifted from ICU to the normal ward.
On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Dutt
- Mumbai
- ICU
- COVID
- Munnabhai MBBS
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Sacred Tirupati temple thread helps identify skeleton
PM to launch COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday
Mumbai constable dies of COVID-19; city police's toll now 54
1,115 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mumbai; 57 more die
Mumbai COVID scenario improves; fewer deaths, more recoveries