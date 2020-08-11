Kelly Clarkson stepping in for recovering Simon Cowell as guest judge on 'America's Got Talent'

Left Menu
As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent" (AGT). Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following an electric bike accident over the weekend. The TV personality will skip this season's opening live "AGT" shows, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:52 IST
As Simon Cowell recuperates from a complex back surgery, singer Kelly Clarkson will fill in for the music mogul as guest judge on the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent" (AGT). Cowell, 60, underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following an electric bike accident over the weekend.

The TV personality will skip this season's opening live "AGT" shows, reported Deadline. Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted show alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Clarkson, who won the first season of singing reality series "American Idol" on which Cowell was one of the judges, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for 'AGT' but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson," the message read. "You're welcome in advance," she quipped.

Clarkson has been a coach on fellow talent competition "The Voice" . She also hosts NBCU's "The Kelly Clarkson Show". Meanwhile, Cowell thanked the medical staff of the hospital he is being treated at.

"... A massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone," he tweeted. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages," he added.

