Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hitting a stagnation point scares me: Karan Singh Grover

You get a better idea of what you're going to expect," the actor said about working with his wife. "Dangerous" may be the couple's second screen outing but Karan wants to do all his work with the "Race" star.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:24 IST
Hitting a stagnation point scares me: Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover says one of the biggest fears he has about his career is to get stuck in a no-growth zone and that is why he believes experimentation is key. The model-turned-actor made his debut in 2004 with TV show "Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi" . He found fame on the small screen his romantic-comedy show "Dill Mill Gayye" (2007) and then "Qubool Hai" in 2012.

He also featured in two movies -- "Alone" and "Hate Story 3", which released in 2015. "I'm lucky that I had the opportunity to be selective. It's the kind of person I am. I like doing things that make a difference to me. Variety helps me grow. If you're not growing with every project, it means you've hit a stagnation point and that scares me. "I don't want to be at a place where I am stagnating and not growing. That's why I end up choosing things I could learn from," Karan told PTI in an interview.

Asked how he navigates the fear of losing out on fans by being selective, the 38-year-old actor said the best way to deal with it is by not giving it "any attention". "You instead focus on your craft and art. You focus on making yourself and your performance better. The rest is up to the audience. There's nothing you can do about that, but the audience is also fair. If you do a good job, they appreciate it."  The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Dangerous", co-starring his wife, actor Bipasha Basu.  The thriller, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, was shot as a film but would now be releasing as an episodic series on MX Player on August 14. Karan said he agreed to board the project as it offered him an opportunity to play a "multilayered" character like Aditya Dhanraj, who is a struggling entreprenuer.  "Dangerous" follows Aditya who discovers that his wife Dia Dhanraj (Sonali Raut) has gone missing. He sets out to find his wife with the help of the police, only to discover that his ex-girlfriend Neha Singh (Bipasha) will be investigating the case.

The film also reunites him with Bipasha on screen, five years after they starred in "Alone" , which was also directed by Bhushan.  "Even though she is very spontaneous, you get an idea how she's looking at your character and how you're looking at hers. It makes the process easier, more productive. You get a better idea of what you're going to expect," the actor said about working with his wife. "Dangerous" may be the couple's second screen outing but Karan wants to do all his work with the "Race" star. Bipasha, however, doesn't think it is a good idea, he added.

"She feels it's better if we are selective about the work we do together. It's better for us and our craft." "Dangerous" also stars Suyyash Rai and Natasha Suri..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert

French police are investigating a spate of killings of horses involving mutilation of the animals bodies.The latest in Cortambert, a village in the Saone-et-Loire region, occurred overnight on Friday. The horses right ear was cut off, one o...

Spurious sanitiser laced with methanol caused death of 16

peopleAP police, ten held Amaravati, Aug 11 PTI Spurious sanitiser blended with methanol caused the death of at least 16 people who consumed it in lieu of liquor in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh late last month, and ten people in...

Trump says 'great' bond with China's Xi changed after COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.I used to have a ve...

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indores Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart atta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020