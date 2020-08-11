Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Family Man Season 2 to be released soon, Season 3 renewal & other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:01 IST
The Family Man Season 2 to be released soon, Season 3 renewal & other latest updates
The viewers have started expecting much more than before once they got to know The Family Man Season 3 was renewed during the period of lockdown. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. This highly demanding web TV series is always in competition with other web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 2.

Many fans earlier believed that The Family Man Season 2 would be released in September this year. However, there was no official confirmation on it. This speculation was based on an Instagram post shared by the series' lead star, Manoj Bajpayee.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

Here we have a good news. Fans will be overjoyed knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the release of Season 2. If some reports are to be believed, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

The viewers have started expecting much more than before once they got to know The Family Man Season 3 was renewed during the period of lockdown. However, the developmental works related to Season 2 highly suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across the country. Thus, one group of fans doubted the release of The Family Man Season 2 in this year.

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plot that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

Manoj Bajpayee will surely be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2. The newest addition in the second season is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

The Family Man Season 2 is expected to be out in October this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Thousands of people took to the streets of Malis rainy capital Bamako on Tuesday renewing calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down despite international mediation efforts to resolve a political crisis. Protests led by an oppo...

Sea life around Mauritius dying as Japanese ship oil spill spreads

Mauritian volunteers fished dead eels from oily waters on Tuesday as they tried to clean up damage to the Indian Ocean islands most pristine beaches after a Japanese bulk carrier leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil. The ship, MV Wakashi...

Flyers hope to solve Canadiens' Price

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault no doubt is aware of the pedigree of Carey Price, the Montreal Canadiens goaltender his team will be facing in a first-round playoff series beginning Wednesday. Price, after all, has won the Hart an...

Violence breaks out against social media post by Congress MLA's alleged aide

A mob rampaged through Bengalurus Pulakeshi Nagar Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and a Congress legislators residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020