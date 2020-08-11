The Family Man Season 2 to be released soon, Season 3 renewal & other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September last year. This highly demanding web TV series is always in competition with other web series like Mirzapur Season 2 and Sacred Games Season 2.

Many fans earlier believed that The Family Man Season 2 would be released in September this year. However, there was no official confirmation on it. This speculation was based on an Instagram post shared by the series' lead star, Manoj Bajpayee.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

Here we have a good news. Fans will be overjoyed knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the release of Season 2. If some reports are to be believed, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

The viewers have started expecting much more than before once they got to know The Family Man Season 3 was renewed during the period of lockdown. However, the developmental works related to Season 2 highly suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown across the country. Thus, one group of fans doubted the release of The Family Man Season 2 in this year.

The creator Raj Nidimoru said while being asked on The Family Man Season 3, "Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plot that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth."

Manoj Bajpayee will surely be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2. The newest addition in the second season is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

The Family Man Season 2 is expected to be out in October this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

