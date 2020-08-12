National Geographic announces Dev Patel-narrated series 'India from Above'

Left Menu
National Geographic has announced a two-part special series "India from Above" with actor Dev Patel as the narrator to celebrate the country's 73rd Independence Day. The series will bring alive India in all its glory showcasing the geographical, cultural, technological, and historical aspects of the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:41 IST
National Geographic has announced a two-part special series "India from Above" with actor Dev Patel as the narrator to celebrate the country's 73rd Independence Day. The series will bring alive India in all its glory showcasing the geographical, cultural, technological, and historical aspects of the country. It has been shot across one year and four seasons, across different terrains. The show, which airs on August 14 and 15, will explore the stories of modern India's unique connection with its mystic roots and showcases the country's natural wonders. "From the magnificent display of devotion at the world's largest religious gathering of Kumbh festival to the stunning spectacle of the monumental solar plant in Tamil Nadu, National Geographic's bird's-eye view truly reveals the best of India.

"In an age when India has the technology to launch missions into space, the series also highlights how the nation is careful to preserve the unique techniques pioneered in its rich heritage," a press release from National Geographic said. Anuradha Aggarwal, Head - Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India, said that the show is a part of the channel's global series that seeks to showcase different parts of the world from a new perspective.

"With 'India from Above', we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. The stunning vistas are accompanied by a compelling narrative by globally celebrated actor Dev Patel about diverse facets of the lives of our 1.3 billion people. "This unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with immense pride this Independence Day," Anuradha said. The show is a joint production between National Geographic UK and Line Production..

