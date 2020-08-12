Varun Dhawan shares quirky boomerang to wish Sara Ali Khan on birthday
Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday sent birthday wishes to his 'Coolie No. 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan by posting a quirky boomerang.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:58 IST
Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday sent birthday wishes to his 'Coolie No. 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan by posting a quirky boomerang. The 'Dishoom' star took to Instagram and posted a still from the upcoming movie as he wished Sara on her 25th birthday. In the boomerang, Varun is seen planting a kiss on Sara's cheek in a video from the sets of their upcoming film's set.
Noting down a fun birthday wish for Sara, the 'Dilwale' actor wrote, "Happy birthday @saraalikhan95. You light up all our lives. stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju's heart." Directed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' features Varun and Sara in the lead roles. The film was scheduled to release on May 1 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed back.
Meanwhile, Sara has been receiving heart-warming birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry over social media. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the young actor by sharing a childhood throwback picture capturing Sara and her father, Saif Ali Khan together. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Varun Dhawan treats fans with a refreshing morning selfie
Varun Dhawan reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in one day during 'Dishoom' shoot
Sara Ali Khan wishes 'Happy Rakhi to all, shares hilarious video with brother Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan soars temperature in monsoon post
'Got the day right this time': Sara Ali Khan channels her Sunday mood in poolside picture