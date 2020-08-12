Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shakuntala Devi' director shares BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced mathematician's role

After actor Vidya Balan received heaps of praises for essaying the titular role in 'Shakuntala Devi', director Anu Menon shared the BTS details on Balan's acting process.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:24 IST
'Shakuntala Devi' director shares BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced mathematician's role
Vidya Balan as 'Shakuntala Devi' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After actor Vidya Balan received heaps of praises for essaying the titular role in 'Shakuntala Devi', director Anu Menon shared the BTS details on Balan's acting process. "If you make a film on a mathematical prodigy, it is but expected to show how she would solve math problems," Menon said.

Adding on how the 'Mission Mangal' actor took it upon her to make the biopic as fun and interesting as possible, the director further added, "Vidya Balan made it a point to understand the working of each math problem drafted in the script. She devised a sing-song method to learn the 21 and 17 digit numbers and could tell you the answer to any question in the script within 15 minutes. Maybe it really was the spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her." Apart from Balan, the film also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Menon, the movie was released on July 31 on Amazon Prime and saw the 'Parineeta' actor portraying the role of the real mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for solving even the most complex mathematical problems within seconds. The movie released across 200 countries and territories on the of July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Drier than the Sahara: heatwave fans fire risk for French farmers

On a farm in France, firefighters beat down the flames that had turned a field of wheat black, but they were too late to save the combine harvester. Caught in the blaze, it belched out flames and thick smoke while the farmer looked on helpl...

Health News Roundup: Vietnam PM says next 10 days 'critical' in virus fight; Russia says medics to get anti-COVID shots in two weeks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 casesJordan will close for a week its only land trade border crossing with Syria after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its ...

Bharat Forge posts Rs 127.3 cr loss in Apr-Jun

Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a consoldiated loss of 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a filing t...

1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020