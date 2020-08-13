Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:12 IST
'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' gets mixed reactions from netizens
A poster of the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, which released on August 12 on the video online streaming service Netflix, has received a mixed response from Twitter users. While some movie enthusiasts have appreciated the execution of the movie, others are not satisfied with the outcome.

The story of the Dharma Productions movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Kapoor has essayed the role of Saxena in the movie. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

While sharing an official poster of the flick, a user wrote: "#GunjanSaxena was so good!! They picturised Gunjan's struggles and efforts into becoming an IAF pilot so well". The Twitter user appreciated the acting, and added that Kapoor was the "perfect choice for this role" (to play Saxena) as she portrayed the "innocence and softness required for this character phenomenally."

Another admirer of the actor tweeted: "#GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor One of the finest films of 2020 and you definitely haven't watched the movie if you disagree." However, many Internet users felt that the film could have opted for another actor to play the role of a strong and inspirational woman like Saxena. One of them wrote: "#GunjanSaxena decent one by Netflix after so many disappointing ott releases... Follows the 'dangal' pattern.. Jhanvi was average.. Thought someone like taapsee would suit the role better."

Meanwhile, the Twitterverse poured their love for Janhvi Kapoor's co-actor Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of her father in the movie. The character, executed by Tripathi, holds a strong place because in real life it is Saxena's father who gave wings to her aspirations and supported her.

"Beautiful Film#GunjanSaxena Great performance @TripathiiPankajsir," read a tweet. Another user, while appreciating the movie, dubbed Tripathi as a "gift".

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. (ANI)

